Free certificate courses in banking and finance, fintech

April 07, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Banking Financial Services and Insurance (TNASDC-BFSI) has announced the launch of two free certificate programmes, one in banking and finance and the other in fintech.

Part of the State government’s flagship Naan Mudhalvan initiative, the certificate courses will be conducted in May 2023 in hybrid mode. To become eligible for the programmes, students will have to clear a free entrance test to be conducted on April 16. Students of government colleges, State universities, and aided colleges, those from non-aided colleges belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) can apply for the courses online.

“For the FinTech course, we have tied up with the New York-based Alphabeta.io, a tech platform to learn investment strategies, to bring in best-in-class content and teaching delivery. For the banking and finance programme, we will encourage successful candidates to take up IIBF certification tests and our organisation can help fund such tests too,” said Sai Sumanth, Chief Mentor and Director, TNASDC-BFSI.

