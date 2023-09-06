September 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

After it was informed that the Centre was not competent to direct the State to impose a licensing regime for purchase, sale and usage of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), the the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a contempt petition that sought a direction to authorities to comply with an earlier order of the court.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy closed the contempt petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai, who said an earlier court order suggesting various measures to reduce the menace of liquor consumption was not complied with by the authorities.

The petitioner said the Centre was directed to give instructions to the State and the Director General of Police to impose a licensing regime for purchase, sale and usage of IMFL. He said the court had also directed the State to give necessary instructions to Tasmac that only the consumer with a liquor licence could be permitted to buy IMFL.

During the hearing, the Centre informed the court that the production, manufacture, possession, transport, purchase and sale of intoxicating liquors came under the State list. The Centre was not competent to direct the State in this regard, it told the court.

With regard to the other issues, the court directed that the price list should be affixed on a well-noticeable permanent board or frame near the cash counter of Tasmac shops. When the court asked whether the price list was uploaded on the website, it was informed that the price list had already been uploaded. The court took note of the submission and closed the petition.