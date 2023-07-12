What happened to ₹70,000 crore scam by NCP, Uddhav asks Modi

July 12, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Mumbai

A day after Pune-based Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust announced its decision to confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited Sharad Pawar as the chief guest, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took aim at the PM’s recent comments about a “₹70,000 crore scam” allegedly involving the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Prominent among the invitees for the August 1 event are Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Mr. Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as Deputy CM on July 2 while eight MLAs of his camp were sworn in as Ministers.

“What happened to the ₹70,000 crore scam? Who all will be there on stage? That (the NCP) party is with you,” Mr. Thackeray asked.

The criticism follows Mr. Modi’s recent statements made at a BJP booth workers’ meeting in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he mentioned multiple allegations of scams involving the NCP, including the irrigation scam, cooperative bank scam and illegal mining scam.

Mr. Thackeray slammed the Central government for the alleged misuse of investigative agencies to target Opposition parties and said, “Time is cruel. When it turns against them, it will be difficult for them.”

Further, he expressed his disappointment with the current state of politics in the country and Maharashtra, and compared the situation with that of IPL. “Present day politics in the country has become like IPL, and no one knows who is playing from which side,” he said in a blistering attack on the rival Eknath Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said people are dissatisfied, and the government seems indifferent to their concerns.

When asked about the possibility of an alliance between his party and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Mr. Thackeray evaded the question.

Doubling down on his remarks against Mr. Fadnavis — Mr. Thackeray had called him a ‘kalank’ or a taint on his hometown of Nagpur, the Sena leader defended his choice of words, stating that he was simply reflecting the reality.

His remark sparked a controversy with BJP workers staging protests on Tuesday demanding Mr. Thackeray retract his comments.

In response to the statement made by the Sena leader, Mr. Fadnavis said, “He (Mr. Thackeray) needs a psychiatrist. I pity my old friend and current political rival’s thinking and behaviour. The current situation had a huge impact on him and when a person speaks from such a perspective, it is best not to react and therefore, I chose not to comment.”

Several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP State president Chandrashekar Bawankule, criticised Mr. Thackeray for his comments.

“Mr. Thackeray’s statement about Mr. Fadnavis is reprehensible. Making such allegations does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra,” Mr. Gadkari said. Mr. Bawankule said if Mr. Thackeray keeps insulting Mr. Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it might trigger a law and order situation in the State.

