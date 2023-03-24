ADVERTISEMENT

Some kind of design behind incidents of ‘love jihad’: Fadnavis

March 24, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Mumbai

There appears to be some kind of design behind the incidents of ‘love jihad’ (a term used by certain groups for interfaith marriages) and the government cannot ignore it, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved by the Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Gopichand Padalkar in the Legislative Council, Mr. Fadnavis, who also heads the State’s Home Department, said prima facie it appears that there is some kind of design behind such (love jihad) incidents.

“When there have been a large number of rallies by the majority community (on the issue), the government cannot ignore it. It needs to take cognisance of their demands,” he told the Upper House.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Framing of law

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he doesn’t have the exact number of cases or complaints related to ‘love jihad’. “There are some challenges in framing laws against it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US