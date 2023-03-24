Some kind of design behind incidents of ‘love jihad’: Fadnavis

March 24, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Mumbai

There appears to be some kind of design behind the incidents of ‘love jihad’ (a term used by certain groups for interfaith marriages) and the government cannot ignore it, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved by the Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Gopichand Padalkar in the Legislative Council, Mr. Fadnavis, who also heads the State’s Home Department, said prima facie it appears that there is some kind of design behind such (love jihad) incidents.

“When there have been a large number of rallies by the majority community (on the issue), the government cannot ignore it. It needs to take cognisance of their demands,” he told the Upper House.

Framing of law

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he doesn’t have the exact number of cases or complaints related to ‘love jihad’. “There are some challenges in framing laws against it,” he said.