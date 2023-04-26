Opposition demands suspension of soil survey work for Ratnagiri refinery project

April 26, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Mumbai

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra on Tuesday demanded that the Shinde-Fadnavis government stop the soil survey work for the multi-billion dollar Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (RRPCL) at Barsu in Ratnagiri district till they find a solution through peaceful means. Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar asked the current dispensation to handle the anti-project protests by locals with “sensitivity”.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and other Ministers should hold talks with the protesters and find a way out by immediately suspending the survey, he suggested, adding that suppressing the voice of journalists reporting on protests against the project must be stopped.

Stating that everyone has the right to protest in a democracy, the Leader of Opposition in Assembly said, “The protesters are being arrested. The government should respect the sentiments of the locals and deal with the issue showing sensitivity.”

“They should find a solution through dialogue and until then, the survey should be stopped,” Mr. Pawar said. He said the protesters were arrested.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray pointed out that despite strong opposition from the locals, the survey was started by the government and attempts were being made to suppress the local agitation.

The repression of khoke (crore in Marathi) Sarkar in Barsu is very unfortunate and the unconstitutional Chief Minister is missing, he said. “Our stand is clear… First stop this atrocities. Stop the government survey. Communicate with the locals. Tell me who is going to benefit,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee chief Nana Patole, on his part, said they would not tolerate the oppression of the locals for the Barsu project.

“What kind of development is done without taking the locals into confidence, and by using the police force? Will not allow bullying in Maharashtra by the agents of Delhi,” he said.

Thackeray’s role

Hitting out at the Opposition, State Industries Minister Uday Samant pointed out that the site for the refinery project was suggested by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and now the project was being opposed only because Mr. Shinde is the CM.

“On January 12, 2022, then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that the State government can make available 1,300 acres and another 2,144 acres in Natya (area) for the refinery. He suggested the Barsu site for the project,” Mr. Samant said.

Speaking in Nashik, the Minister said Mr. Thackeray’s letter also mentioned that there are no settlements and trees on 90% of the land and therefore, there was no need to displace any tree or house.

The letter also claimed that the refinery project will not cause any environmental damage, he recalled, adding that the project would further strengthen the economic condition of Maharashtra.

“State GDP will increase by 8.5% and the project will also reduce the import duty on the petrochemical products and therefore the project should be established at Barsu,” Mr. Samant said, quoting the letter and added that had Mr. Thackeray been the CM, the project would have progressed till now.

Troubled history

The refinery project, a joint venture by the three national oil companies — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) with equity participation of 50:25:25 — was initially planned at Nanar in the district. Following protests by locals, the previous MVA government led by Mr. Thackeray had suggested to the Centre an alternative site at Barsu for the multi-billion dollar project. It proposes to implement an integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex in the West Coast of Maharashtra.

In February, a Marathi newspaper journalist Shashikant Warishe was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by a land broker, Pandharinath Amberkar, who was a supporter of the project. The victim had been reporting extensively on issues related to the setting up of the unit.