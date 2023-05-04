Maharashtra BJP unveils mega leadership team

May 04, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Mumbai

The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its new leadership team days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Mumbai and ahead of the crucial local body, and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The new executive unit includes 16 vice presidents, six general secretaries, 16 secretaries, 64 members, 236 special invitees and 512 invitees, said State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

He said it was necessary to form a mega team in order to ensure the participation of a large number of workers and leaders in enforcing the BJP’s key plans.

A coordinator has been appointed for each of the 288 Assembly seats.

Mr. Bawankule, who announced the new team nine months after taking over as the State unit chief, said the BJP had “become a big party and is expanding further”. “We are undertaking a massive outreach programme to cover more than three crore people,” he said.

All Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly members are invitees. The newly appointed vice presidents include Madhav Bhandari, Suresh Halvankar, Chainsukh Sancheti, Jaiprakash Thakur, Dharmapal Meshram, Ejaj Deshmukh, and Rajendra Gavit.

The new general secretaries include Randir Sawarkar, Madhavi Naik, Sanjay Kenekar, Vikram Patil, and Murlidhar Mohol.

Mihir Kotecha and Ravindra Anaspure have been appointed the treasurer and in-charge of the party’s State office, respectively.

Prominent names among the special invitees are Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, national general secretary Vinod Tawde, national secretary Pankaja Munde and Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar.