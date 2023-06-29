Family ‘assaulted’ for bringing goats into their flat ahead of Bakrid

June 29, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Mumbai

A couple was allegedly assaulted by residents at a housing complex in Thane’s Mira Road for bringing two goats home ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, on Tuesday. Bakrid will be celebrated on Thursday.

According to Kashmira police, the couple, Mohsin Khan and Yasmin Khan, brought two goats at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday and took the animals to their flat as there is no dedicated place in the society. Members however were against allowing livestock or sacrifice inside the compound.

In August 2019, the Bombay High Court banned the slaughter of animals in private flats and housing societies and said Bakrid sacrifice can be carried out only at authorised abattoirs and licensed non-vegetarian markets.

The couple told police that they did not intend to sacrifice the goats and had planned to take them to the authorised slaughterhouse for the sacrifice.

“If bringing goats inside the housing colony is against the law, then they should have filed a police complaint. We were assaulted, molested and mentally harassed by the mob that gathered to protest against us,” Mr. Khan and his wife said.

When the residents gathered in large numbers to protest against the presence of livestock, police rushed to the housing society and tried to pacify them, but in vain. Soon, a clash ensued between police and agitated residents, including women, who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and recited Hanuman Chalisa in protest. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

A police officer told The Hindu, that as the residents and some outsiders started sloganeering, their top priority was to maintain communal harmony to avoid any untoward incident. “As they were chanting Jai Shri Ram and reciting Hanuman Chalisa, in large numbers, we wanted to pacify the situation first, and then take any action,” the officer said.

Quoting Mr. Khan, the officer said that every year the couple brings a goat to their house ahead of Bakrid as he has no other place to keep it. “He takes the goat away the next day to a slaughterhouse and it is not slaughtered at his residence,” he said.

The couple was told to remove the animals under police supervision.

“We have passed a rule that no livestock will be allowed inside the society, but some residents failed to follow the rules and brought in livestock, which was opposed by other residents,” a resident said.

Following a complaint lodged by Ms. Khan, a case of rioting and molestation was registered against some individuals, and a probe is on. No arrest has been made yet.