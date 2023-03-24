Fadnavis, Thackeray take a walk together in Assembly

March 24, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday arrived at the Maharashtra Assembly talking to each other.

Mr. Thackeray, a Member of the Legislative Council, was in the Vidhan Bhavan to participate in a meeting by the Marathi Language department.

Even since the undivided Shiv Sena broke its alliance with the BJP, after 2019 Assembly election allegedly over sharing of the chief ministerial tenure, both the leaders have turned bitter foes, and the rancour between them further increased after the rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Mr. Thackeray.

On Thursday, the Sena (UBT) leader first arrived at the Assembly and was talking to his leaders outside. In the meantime, Mr. Fadnavis too reached the premises and they entered the Assembly together.

Meanwhile, leaders of Shinde’s Shiv Sena welcomed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi for his remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname and said he should also be booked for ‘insulting’ national icons like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and ‘defaming’ the country abroad.

The MLAs of the ruling party, BJP and Shiv Sena, hit the poster of the Congress leader with slippers on the stairs of the Maharashtra Legislature complex. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators condemned the action of ruling party members as unparliamentary and sought action against those involved.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar expressed displeasure at the act.

In another development, Shiv Sena has sacked Sanjay Raut as the leader of its parliamentary party and appointed Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar as his successor.