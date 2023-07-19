BJP has lost confidence in Modi’s charisma, is targeting regional parties to secure power, says NCP’s Rohit Pawar

July 19, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Mumbai

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was well aware of attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “destabilise” the party. Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP leader Sharad Pawar who stands firmly with his grand uncle, says the party, however, believed that their lawmakers would resist such attempts. In the limelight as the third-generation successor, the 37-year-old MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in Ahmednagar district claims the BJP has lost confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma. Excerpts:

Do you anticipate rebuilding the NCP following Ajit Pawar’s revolt to be a challenge?

Not at all. The real strength of the party — the karyakarta (worker) —stands firmly with party supremo Sharad Pawar. What matters most is the support of the people, and they are firmly behind saheb. When the NCP was formed, we got a new symbol, the clock, and then there was no social media but we reached out to people and people voted for us. Even now, whether it’s the new faction (Ajit Pawar camp) or the old, saheb remains the core, as do his accomplishments, and his vision for Maharashtra’s welfare. This is what truly matters to the people and our karyakartas. We are confident of reclaiming our lost ground.

What about the party network that appears to have shifted with Mr. Ajit Pawar too?

Who said they have moved with Mr. Ajit Pawar? It is merely a perception. In reality, many who worked with saheb in 2014 and 2019 are coming back and doing so without any expectations. They want to work with him, for the party and our shared ideology.

On July 5, Mr. Ajit Pawar unleashed a harsh attack on his uncle, accusing him of stubbornness and even suggested that he quit active politics, which contradicted your earlier statement that he would not make a personal attack on the patriarch. How do you view this?

No one appreciated such an attack. There is no need to elaborate further on this matter. No one liked it.

Did that party leadership underestimate Mr. Ajit Pawar, and did the top leadership have any inkling about the rebellion?

We were well aware that the BJP was attempting to destabilise our party, but believed our leaders would stand firm against such attempts. We expected our people to stay strong with our thought process and with saheb, which actually didn’t happen. Nevertheless, now it’s more about the war of rightness which we are fighting.

But, according to you, what went wrong?

Judging our second-level people (second-generation leadership). You can misjudge your friend, your cousins…

How did the BJP manage to convince Mr. Ajit Pawar to join hands with them?

That is a matter between Mr. Ajit Pawar and the BJP. They are not confident about their win in the upcoming Lok Sabha as well as Vidhan Sabha elections. Now it’s all about numbers and they were trying to get more numbers. They divided Shiv Sena and got some numbers — at least that is what they say — and now they divided NCP. Their strategy is to accumulate numbers in their favour.

As a first-time MLA, for you what is the biggest takeaway from this mutiny?

These past four years have been quite interesting for new MLAs like me. We witnessed how money and power in the form of the Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies were used to divide political parties. Going forward, we need to remain vigilant, especially with the BJP’s aggressive tactics. We must regain the people’s trust and confidence to secure victory in elections.

Is BJP targeting regional parties to secure power?

Absolutely, they are unsure about their chances of winning elections outright and are thus focussing on acquiring power by any means. Their priority is power rather than ideology. So they are trying to break all regional parties.

After almost 10 years in power, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma not enough for them?

Looking at the way they are functioning, it appears they have lost confidence in Mr. Modi’s charisma.

Do you believe the current crisis has given you an opportunity to shine in the party?

It is for the people to decide. Succession is not decided by any leader… it is decided by the people. My focus is on further strengthening the party and fulfilling my responsibilities diligently. We need to expose BJP’s anti-farmer, anti-youth, anti-democracy, and anti-Constitution policies and gain people’s trust. Moreover, if you look at the situation, Congress is also gaining a lot of ground. Rahul Gandhi is receiving genuine support from the field. The Opposition parties are coming together strongly.

How many MLAs are with your faction and is Mr. Sharad Pawar upset with the rebel MLAs?

There is no question about MLAs, as we are not currently seeking to form a coalition government with any other party. Our primary focus is on our ideology and the welfare of the people. And Mr. Sharad Pawar is not upset with MLAs, but with those who took oath as ministers.