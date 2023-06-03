ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Finserv to invest ₹5,000 crore in Pune, MoU signed

June 03, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the State government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bajaj Finserv under which the non-banking finance company would invest ₹5,000 crore in Pune which is expected to create 40,000 jobs.

“Maharashtra gets one of the largest financial services’ investment in the country. This will give a big boost to Pune to become the financial services hub. I assured complete support and speedy process from the government for the execution,” he said after signing the MoU.

“I think it is the largest investment in recent times taking place in the fintech sector,” he said.

