11 killed in separate road accidents in Maharashtra

May 24, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - Mumbai

At least 11 persons, including five members of a family, were killed, and 30 others suffered injuries, in two separate road accidents that took place in Maharastra’s Amravati and Buldhana districts.

The first accident occurred late on Monday when a speeding truck hit a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road in Amravati district, resulting in the instantaneous death of five members of a family, including two children, with seven others injured.

The victims were returning to Daryapur after attending a marriage at Anjangaon when a speeding truck crashed into their ill-fated vehicle from behind. The driver of the truck fled away from the spot, while the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Buldhana, six persons died and 23 sustained wounds when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus collided head-on with a container truck on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the accident took place around 7.30 a.m. near Sindkhed Raja town, and the bus was going to Mehkar from Pune. Four bus passengers and the drivers of both vehicles suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.