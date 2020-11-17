At 2,535, Maharashtra logs lowest daily count in over five months

Mumbai reports highest single-day cases in the State with a tally of 409

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 17,49,777 with the addition of 2,535 fresh cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in more than five months, the State health department and officials said.

With 60 deaths, the State’s fatality count rose to 46,034, the department said.

The fresh tally of 2,535 cases was the lowest single- day spike since June first week, an official said.

The department said of the 60 deaths, 27 were from the past 48 hours and while four occurred last week.

The remaining 29 deaths were from the period before the last week, it said.

A total of 3,001 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,18,380, the department said. Mumbai reported the highest single-day cases in the State with a tally of 409. Of the new deaths, 12 were from Mumbai, while Nashik district, including Nashik and Malegaon cities, recorded seven deaths due to the virus.

Out of the total 2,535 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which consists of the metropolis and its satellite towns, accounted for 791. The MMR has till now reported 6,07,073 cases and 18,347 deaths.

Recovery rate

The country’s financial capital alone has witnessed 2,70,119 cases and 10,585 deaths till now. The recovery rate in the State is 92.49% while the fatality rate is 2.63%, the department said.

Currently, 7,48,226 people are in home quarantine and 5,395 in institutional quarantine. There are 84,386 active cases in the State at present.