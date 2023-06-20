HamberMenu
You can get admission without qualification if you are a member of the student wing of a party: Governor

Many universities remaining without V-Cs as govt. has asked universities not to send name of nominee representing Syndicate to Chancellor, says Khan

June 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that becoming the member of the student wing of a party [Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M)] will entitle one to get admission without any qualification.

“You become member of a party and you can be appointed Associate Professor without necessary qualifications in a university. If you want admission without qualification, you become member of the student wing,” he said in a veiled reference to the allegations of nepotism in university appointments and admission irregularities involving the leaders of the CPI(M) and Students Federation of India (SFI).

Action promised

Mr. Khan, who is also Chancellor of State universities, said that “you are entitled to privileges, special rights, if you are a member of a youth organisation which is affiliated to a political party. “Unfortunately, this is the position today [in the State’s higher education sector]. “So many things have happened. But if it comes to [my] notice, then appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

On the issue of half of the State universities remaining without permanent Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs), the Governor alleged that the government had asked the universities not to send the name of the nominee representing the Syndicate to the Chancellor for initiating the process of appointing permanent V-Cs.

