Probe allegations by former Deshabhimani staff against CPI(M) leader: Benny Behanan

June 27, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Benny Behanan, MP, has lodged a complaint before the State police chief seeking a probe into the allegation by G. Sakthidharan, former Associate Editor of CPI(M)‘s newspaper Deshabhimani, that a top party leader had taken around ₹2.5 crore wrapped in reed mats from Kaloor to Thiruvananthapuram in a car.

In a letter sent to the State police chief, Mr. Behanan quoted Mr. Sakthidharan’s social media post, in which he alleged that “the cash was handed over by some millionaires and the currency notes were counted in his presence at his office in Kaloor.” The former staffer of Deshabhimani also alleged that a Minister in the present Cabinet travelled along with the prominent leader in the vehicle to Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Behanan said.

Mr. Behanan said that the Facebook post by Mr. Sakthidharan had also mentioned about an incident in which a millionaire had handed over two packets of currency to this top leader at a hotel in Kovalam. One packet contaning ₹10 lakh was handed over to a senior staff member at the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The other packet was taken by the leader to a nearby apartment, it was alleged. The MP asked the police to record the statement of Mr. Sakthidharan and initiate follow-up action on the grave allegations. He should be also provided police protection in view of the possible threat to his life, he said.

