Income Tax sleuths quiz MLA

July 04, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Income Tax department on Tuesday quizzed P.V. Sreenijin, the CPI(M)’s MLA representing Kunnathunad, reportedly over his financial dealings with a prominent producer in the Malayalam film industry.

The department had issued notice to the MLA asking him to appear in its office here after it came across his financial exchanges with the producer during searches held at the offices and residences of producers and distributors in December 2022.

Mr. Sreenijin rejected reports that he was summoned as part of the probe into the financial dealings with the producer. However, he admitted that he had taken a loan of ₹65 lakh from film producer Anto Joseph in 2015. The money was repaid in 2022, and the transactions were reflected in the annual tax filings, he said.

