Amidst fake certificate row, NAD sees lukewarm response from higher educational institutions in Kerala

Only 57 higher education institutions in the State have joined the National Academic Depository (NAD), an online storehouse of certificates, degrees, diplomas and mark sheets initiated by the Ministry of Education.

The tepid response for enrolment in the digital depository has come at a time when the State’s higher education sector is debating the alleged submission of fake documents for gaining admission and employment. The digital depository not only ensures easy access to and retrieval of academic awards, but also validates and guarantees its authenticity and safe storage. It also helps in checking fraudulent practices, including forging of certificates and mark sheets, through online verification.

Low registration

As per the official data, only 57 of the 408 higher educational institutions in the State have registered under the NAD. Of this, only 36 institutions have uploaded the documents including certificates, diplomas and mark sheets. The enrolled institutions include 15 State universities, six central higher education institutions, three deemed-to-be-universities, one central university, five colleges (including two autonomous colleges).

The total number of records uploaded is 5.3 lakh. Of this, there are about 1.1 lakh degree certificates, 19,156 mark sheets while the corresponding number of diploma certificates uploaded is 3, 650.

Among the State Universities, University of Kerala has uploaded about 63, 641 records followed by Kannur University (16, 169), Kannur University (15, 379), Mahatma Gandhi University (5, 851), Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (3, 053), Kerala Agricultural University (1, 098), Cochin University of Science and Technology (506), Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (387).

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has uploaded the academic documents over the last 10 years followed by Mahatma Gandhi University (10), Kannur University (6), University of Calicut (5), University of Kerala (4), Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Wayanad (3), Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (3), Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (3).

