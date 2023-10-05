Four-day event, ‘Jharokha- a window to a sustainable world’, at CHRIST, Bengaluru

October 05, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

A four-day event titled ‘Jharokha — a window to a sustainable world’, organised by the Department of Liberal Arts, Christ (Deemed to be University), Bannerghatta Road campus began on Wednesday (October 4). A series of workshops on knitting and embroidery, block printing and recycling crafts were conducted in the first two days. On Friday, there will be a Hazaar Bazaar fair with artisans and small businesses putting up stalls showcasing a variety of cultures and crafts from across the country. Apart from this, there will be competitions on photography, mehndi, saree draping and so on, according to a release from Christ.