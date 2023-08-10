August 10, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

With a dual focus on voters from tribal and backward communities, the Congress began its election campaign for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly poll with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally at Mangarh in Banswara district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party’s top brass in the State were present at the rally where Mr. Gehlot announced an increase in reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 21% to 27%, with an additional 6% for “mool” or “original” backward community.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due in just two months and Wednesday’s rally, organised on World Tribal Day, provided the perfect platform for the Congress to reach out to voters and secure the tribal belt of Udaipur-Banswara, where it performed poorly in the last Assembly poll. Of the 16 Assembly segments that fall under Udaipur and Banswara Lok Sabha seats, the Congress holds only five as against the BJP’s eight, while the debutant Bharatiya Tribal Party got two seats with one going to an independent.

Addressing a huge crowd, Mr. Gandhi recalled that one of the first books that his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi read out to him was on a tribal man. His grandmother, he said, always held that the Adivasis were the original owners of our country.

Mr. Gandhi criticised the BJP for calling tribal people Vanvasi, which means those who live in the forests, instead of calling them Adivasi, which means original inhabitants. This was an insult to them, he added.

“We call you Adivasi, this country is yours.... They [BJP] say you are not Adivasi, you were not the first inhabitants of India; they say you are Vanvasi, which means you are not the original owners of this country and you live in the jungle. This is an insult to you. This is an insult to Bharat Mata,” he told the gathering of largely tribal people.

He also referred to his speech in Lok Sabha earlier in the day and reiterated that BJP’s politics has “murdered Bharat Mata” in Manipur.

“The BJP and RSS want you to continue to stay in the forest only... [they want that] your children should not become engineers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen. They want... to take away your rights and your land and give them to Adani,” he said.

Seats reserved for STs

The tribal community accounts for 13.5% of Rajasthan’s population and there are 25 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Mr. Gehlot, in his address, said the Union government should heed the Congress party’s demand for conducting a caste census across the country. Rajasthan too would be conducting one, he added, though he did not specify a timeline.

“There has been a demand for increasing the OBC reservation. We will reserve the additional 6% for the original OBC,” he said. The announcement is bound to whip up some discussions since he did not explain whether Jats, the most vocal among the OBCs who have been demanding an increase in quota, will be counted among the “original” OBCs or not.

(With PTI inputs)