ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification reflects the “abhorrent authoritarian character” of BJP: CPI(M)

March 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party’s sympathy is with Congress and will stand up in defence of the rights

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yehcury during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: Twitter/@SitaramYechury

CPI(M) Polit Bureau accused the BJP of using criminal defamation route to target Opposition leaders and said that the haste with which former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP reflects the “abhorrent authoritarian character” of the ruling party.

This, the party said, comes on top of the already “brazen” misuse of the central agencies to target leaders of the Opposition parties, including AAP leader Manish Sisodia, RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav & his son Tejashwi Yadav and BRS leader K. Kavitha, among many others.

“The sentencing of Rahul Gandhi and the haste with which he was disqualified is a blatant display of the levels of intolerance to criticism and reflects the abhorrent authoritarian character of the BJP,” the Polit Bureau statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the party general secretary Sitaram Yechury made the distinction about “person” versus the “issue”. “Our sympathy is to the issue. Whether they want it or not, we have committed to the rule of law, to the Constitution of India and democracy. Any step that is violative of their principles, on anybody, we will stand up in defence of the rights,” he said during a press conference at party headquarters. 

Criticising the government for stalling Parliament over Mr. Gandhi’s remarks in London, the party called it as an “unprecedented event”. The BJP government, the CPI(M) said, is shamelessly defending the Adani group’s “acts of brazen misdeeds”. “It is its (the government) nexus with crony capitalists that has facilitated the looting of thousands of crores of rupees of people’s hard-earned savings from nationalised financial institutions like the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Its blatant refusal to hold any sort of enquiry into the Adani saga is exposing it to the core,” the Polit Bureau noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US