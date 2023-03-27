HamberMenu
Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification reflects the “abhorrent authoritarian character” of BJP: CPI(M)

The party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party’s sympathy is with Congress and will stand up in defence of the rights

March 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - New Delhi

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yehcury during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: Twitter/@SitaramYechury

CPI(M) Polit Bureau accused the BJP of using criminal defamation route to target Opposition leaders and said that the haste with which former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP reflects the “abhorrent authoritarian character” of the ruling party.

This, the party said, comes on top of the already “brazen” misuse of the central agencies to target leaders of the Opposition parties, including AAP leader Manish Sisodia, RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav & his son Tejashwi Yadav and BRS leader K. Kavitha, among many others.

“The sentencing of Rahul Gandhi and the haste with which he was disqualified is a blatant display of the levels of intolerance to criticism and reflects the abhorrent authoritarian character of the BJP,” the Polit Bureau statement said.

At the same time, the party general secretary Sitaram Yechury made the distinction about “person” versus the “issue”. “Our sympathy is to the issue. Whether they want it or not, we have committed to the rule of law, to the Constitution of India and democracy. Any step that is violative of their principles, on anybody, we will stand up in defence of the rights,” he said during a press conference at party headquarters. 

Criticising the government for stalling Parliament over Mr. Gandhi’s remarks in London, the party called it as an “unprecedented event”. The BJP government, the CPI(M) said, is shamelessly defending the Adani group’s “acts of brazen misdeeds”. “It is its (the government) nexus with crony capitalists that has facilitated the looting of thousands of crores of rupees of people’s hard-earned savings from nationalised financial institutions like the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Its blatant refusal to hold any sort of enquiry into the Adani saga is exposing it to the core,” the Polit Bureau noted.

