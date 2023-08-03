Explained | Coups in Niger; causes and concerns

August 03, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST

The story so far: On July 26, Niger’s military staged a coup, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum. The head of Niger’s presidential guard, Abdourahmane Tchiani proclaimed himself as the head of the transitional government. The military’s spokesperson announced that it has decided to “put an end to the regime due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance.” The constitution is dismissed, all institutions suspended, and the national borders closed.

How has the military justified the ousting of President Bazoum?

The military has blamed worsening insecurity and economic crisis for ousting the President. Despite the presence of the U.S. and French troops, Niger was unable to address the insurgency situation that was worsening. Groups linked to al-Qaeda, the Islamic State and Boko Haram operate in the south-west near Malian and southeast near the Nigerian borders. According to the Global Terrorism Index 2023, 198 people died in insurgent attacks in 2022, with Niger holding the sixth-highest civilian death toll. Niger also was facing inflation, corruption and food insecurity. Mr. Bazoum came to power in 2021 through Niger’s first democratic elections, promising to address all the issues.

What has been the global response? What is the external interest in Niger?

The UN, the US, Germany and France have condemned the coup. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the “unconstitutional change in government.” The UN has suspended humanitarian operations in Niger, while the EU has halted all security cooperation. The US has announced “unflagging support” to Bazoum calling for his immediate release. France called for immediate reinstation of “constitutional order and democratically elected civilian government.” Days after the coup, following an attack on the French embassy in Niger, Emmanuel Macron said that any attacks on France’s interests in Niger would not be tolerated, and France would take swift and uncompromising action.

What is the external interests in Niger? While insurgency in Mali and Burkina Faso led to military coups, Niger managed a democratic transfer of power in 2021, an odd one in the region. This had kept smooth relations with the West. Niger has been a key partner in Washington’s fight against insurgency; nearly 1,100 US troops are here. The suspension of humanitarian and security cooperation by several partners would imply risks of a rise in food insecurity and insurgency. According to the Relief Web report in July, more than 4.4 million people are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance in the country.

France and ousted President Bazoum had a closer economic and security partnership. Nearly 1,500 French troops were fighting insurgency in Niger. The country, which is rich in Uranium produces seven per cent of global supplies and has been exporting a quarter of it to France. According to Euratom, Niger supplies 25.4 per cent of Uranium to the EU countries. The coup has raised a new uncertainty over Niger’s Uranium export.

Russia has urged all sides to show restraint and restore calm while calling for Bazoum’s release. Wagner group leader Prigizhin said, “What happened in Niger is nothing more than the struggle of the people of Niger against colonizers.” International actors fear the

uncertainty following the coup would create an opportunity for private military organizations like the Wagner Group to enter the void.

From ECOWAS to the immediate neighbourhood: Why is the regional response divided?

The region is divided between the ECOWAS and Niger’s immediate neighbours of Mali and Burkina Faso. The African Union Peace and Security Council said that it was concerned by the “alarming resurgence of coups” and called on the military to reestablish constitutional authority within a maximum of 15 days and return of the soldiers immediately to their barracks. Leaders from ECOWAS, the bloc of west African countries commented “zero tolerance” for coups. The bloc has warned that taking the necessary steps to restore constitutional order “may include the use of force.” They also announced the imposition of financial sanctions against the junta and the immediate installation of a no-fly zone over Niger for all commercial flights.

On the other hand, Mali and Burkina Faso have announced solidarity with the coup makers. The military governments in Burkina Faso and Mali have warned against any military interventions in Niger. Guinea’s President Mamady has also expressed discontent with the sanctions imposed and the threatening use of force by ECOWAS.

How to explain the anti-French sentiments and pro-Russian slogans rising in Niger?

Following the coup, thousands took part in protests in the capital Niamey, with some waving Russian flags chanting “Long live Russia”, “Long live Putin” and “Down with France.”

Anti-French sentiments in Niger have been going on since mid-2022. It followed when Bazoum’s government approved the re-deployment of France’s Barkhane force to Niger after withdrawing from Niger.

Following the withdrawal of French troops from Mali and Burkina Faso, both military governments have grown close to Russia. In Mali and Burkina Faso, after relations between military governments and the West fallout, Russia was seen as the immediate alternative. The raising pro-Russian slogans would mean Niger seeking a similar trajectory to Mali and Burkina Faso. Unlike the West, which stresses upon democratic norms, Russia’s security partnership without conditions is preferable for the west African military governments.

Why are there several coups in Niger?

Since independence in 1960, Niger experienced four coups and several attempted coups. The latest coup attempt was in 2021 when a military group tried to take over the presidential palace days before Bazoum who had been elected, was due to be sworn in. There have been five military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea since 2020. All the coups were attributed to frustrations on incompetent authorities’ failure to stem insecurity in the Sahel region and the economic and humanitarian crisis that followed. The coups are also against alleged ties of unpopular authorities and corrupt elites with Western partners. Incompetent and impulsive governments are often leveraged by insurgent groups to thrive. For the military, crises and popular discontent is an advantage to capturing power. The military often succeeds in popular pro-coup discourse through the deceptive conception that only a harsh military crackdown can address the insecurity issue.

(The author is a Research Assistant at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru)