Explained | China’s deflation a sign of economic slowdown?

August 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

The story so far: Consumer prices in China have declined for the first time in over two years in July. The consumer price index declined 0.3% in July from a year earlier, leading to calls for steps to boost demand. Producer prices also dropped for the tenth consecutive month, contracting 4.4% in July. This is in contrast to the rest of the world where inflation has been the most pressing problem of late.

What is deflation?

Deflation is a term that is usually used these days to refer to a general fall in the prices of goods and services in an economy. The definition of deflation, however, has not always remained constant. In the past, the terms inflation and deflation were used to refer to a rise or a fall, respectively, in the money supply rather than a rise or fall in prices. A rise in the money supply was expected to contribute to higher prices in the wider economy while a fall in the money supply was believed to lead to lower prices.

Why is it a worry?

Many economists believe that deflation is a sign of falling demand for goods and services which could lead to a slowdown in economic growth. According to them, demand for goods and services is the fundamental driver of economic growth. Falling prices, they believe, can also push buyers to postpone their purchases expecting lower prices in the future; this in turn can further dampen demand in the economy, they argue. In fact, a certain degree of inflation is believed to be necessary for the full utilization of the resources in an economy. Further, it is said that deflation can lead to business losses and lower growth as costs remain sticky. It can also mess up credit contracts as borrowers will have to pay back lenders more in real terms. Hence, these economists recommend that the Chinese government and the Chinese central bank should take the necessary steps to boost demand in the economy.

Other economists, however, point out that deflation per se may not be a problem. Many economies including the United States and China in the past, they note, have experienced deflation during times of rapid economic growth. Even a country like Japan, which has been plagued by persistent deflation for years, actually witnessed a rise in per capita real income levels during the era of deflation. Deflation in such cases is the result of a rise in the supply of goods and services that outpaces the rate of money supply growth. It should also be noted that it is not quite uncommon for countries experiencing high price inflation to suffer from low or even negative economic growth at the same time. However, deflation can also be a sign of economic turmoil. During times of economic crises, spending by individuals can drop temporarily as they become more cautious. Sometimes deflation in the official price indicators can also be a sign of an underlying process of reallocation of resources. Spending on goods whose prices are captured by official indicators may drop while spending on other goods may even rise.

These economists also argue that deflation need not cause consumers to postpone purchases as widely believed. They note that, fundamentally speaking, it is not prices that determine consumer demand for goods and services, but it is rather consumer demand that determines prices. In short, the direction of causation runs from consumer demand to prices rather than the reverse. Furthermore, deflation need not cause sustained business losses as many economists believe since businesses can adjust what they pay for their inputs according to what their customers are willing to pay for their goods and services.

Why is China experiencing deflation?

China is experiencing deflation at a time when the People’s Bank of China, or the Chinese central bank, continues to keep interest rates low to boost demand in the economy. This is in contrast to other central banks which have been tightening policy to fight high inflation after the coronavirus pandemic. So, the likely reason behind Chinese deflation may not be the lack of liquidity as such but rather something more fundamental. However, only a proper study of Chinese money supply and monetary transmission can help us come to a definite conclusion on the reason behind the current bout of deflation. It should also be noted that the Chinese economy has been experiencing turmoil even before the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in the property sector which contributes to a significant share of Chinese GDP. And Chinese policymakers have been trying to bring about a soft landing of their economy for a while now. Credit booms like the one witnessed in China can cause serious misallocation of resources in any economy and the subsequent bust can involve, among other things, a fall in broader prices.