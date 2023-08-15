Voice of Equality

August 15, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

“Appa, it’s 40°C. Why are we wandering outdoors?” Taran and his parents were in a rickshaw in Nagpur.

“Well, my father always told me that every place has something interesting to offer. You just have to read up a little,” smiled Appa, undeterred by the hot day.

Taran got down and looked at the structure beyond the gates. “What’s a stupa doing in Nagpur?” He had seen the great stupa in Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh, which had been commissioned by Emperor Ashoka. “Did Emperor Ashoka build a stupa here as well? But this looks new!”

“Good observation, Taran the Traveller! This structure is new and was built in 2001. This is Deekshabhoomi; the place where Dr. D.R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.”

“Wow!” said Taran, gingerly taking off his shoes as close to the entrance of the stupa as possible.

“I know who Dr. Ambedkar is!” he whispered excitedly as they entered. “He is the father of our Indian Constitution. I read it in our civics textbook.”

Amma signalled him to be quiet and pointed to the photographs placed around the inner sanctum. It displayed the life of Dr. Ambedbar. They looked around. There were some monks sitting under the pillars meditating.

As they stepped out Taran began chattering again, “Dr. Ambedkar seems to have given a lot of speeches.”

“Well, it’s no easy task changing people’s mindsets. And people in a privileged position are not always ready to accept that life may not be easy for all.”

They sat under the actual Bodhi tree where Dr. Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism. “He belonged to the Dalit community. As a child, there were many occasions where he was made to feel inferior,” Appa explained. “For instance, in school, he was made to sit separately on a gunny bag, which he had to take home with him. He was not allowed to drink water from the matka until a peon opened the tap for him. He could not touch it on his own. Remember, this was the time before water bottles. Can you imagine being thirsty on a hot day like this and not being allowed to drink water even though it was right next to you?”

Taran listened solemnly.

“He fought hard to change many unfair practices that had seeped into Hinduism and the caste system,” added Amma, as she sipped some water. “Finally he converted to Buddhism, unhappy with Hinduism. But unfortunately, he passed away just two months later.”

“Do you think he was happier as a Buddhist, Amma?”

“I always think religion is just some rules; a way of life. It’s people who misuse and misinterpret to serve their own interests.”

“Dr. Ambedkar gave us the Indian Constitution; equal rights to every Indian citizen. I’m sure he was happy about it!” said Taran.

“But remember, we do not still live in an ideal world and we have to speak up for people who cannot speak up for themselves.”

“Agreed!” said Taran.

“Now shall we go look for those orange burfis? I heard they are famous here! I have been reading too, you know.”

Amma and Appa laughed.

