Stars of social reform

“Here we are!” said Appa, as he parked the car in a crowded lane in the heart of Pune.

“Somewhere special today?” asked Amma. “Is it a temple?”

“A temple of learning. The pulse of education about 150 years ago,” smiled Appa.

“Mahatma Phule Wada,” Taran read aloud. “Is this one more of your opulent heritage house tours?”

The cream wall was plain with a dark brown door. It was a traditional tiled house.

“Heritage house — correct. Opulent — no. This was the residence of Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule. They were reformers who worked for the education of girls and built many schools which children from all communities could attend.”

“Ah! I get it. This is special because it’s Teachers’ Day today. In school, I gave a flower to all my teachers.”

“Well, let’s get some flowers for these OG teachers too!” Amma went into the crowded street and came back with some marigold flowers. “Chalo!” she said. The residence had been converted into a museum. They walked around the small wada looking at the murals, portraits of the couple, and a long corridor with panels about their life. A few handwritten letters of Jyotiba Phule had also been framed.

“Amma, it says she was the first female teacher and also the first to start a girls’ school in India in 1848. Wow, so cool!” exclaimed Taran.

Amma led them towards a well. They peered in: the well looked deep and still in use.

“Fun fact!” piped in Appa. “Savitribai Phule always carried an extra sari with her.”

“Really! Was she being fashionable?”

“Hardly!” he replied. “Many people opposed her vision of educating girls and children of all communities. So, when she was walking to school, people often threw mud or cow dung on her. Undeterred, she would reach the school and change her sari.”

“Double wow! This lady keeps getting cooler and cooler in my eyes. And double thumbs down for the people of her time. Do you think she washed her saris at this very well?”

“Quite possibly; though they had to change houses a few times in their lifetime. Even Jyotiba’s father did not approve of their work and asked them to leave home,” Appa smiled grimly. “I’m just amazed at the couple’s grit and determination to keep the flame of education burning despite so much opposition.”

“When Savitribai Phule was married she was illiterate. Her husband taught her to read and write and encouraged her to reach new heights,” added Amma.

There were busts of the visionary couple on an elevated surface. Taran posed for a picture. The family moved to the samadhi of the couple and placed the flowers there. “This is the place where they breathed their last.”

The trio spent some time under a banyan tree before they headed back. Amma pointed to a billboard advertising a school right outside the residence. Two girls with school bags were beaming out of the frame.

“We have a lot to be grateful for, thanks to these yesteryear teaching heroes.”

“Well, in my opinion, every teacher is a hero,” added Taran, doing a little salute.

“They have to be superheroes to teach a boisterous bunch like your class,” joked Appa.

“Haha! Very funny, Appa,” smiled Taran.

