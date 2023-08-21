Shifting roots

August 21, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST

I hate it when someone starts a conversation with “Listen, Bilbidander…” (that’s my name, by the way) because it always means I am getting a set down. Then, while searching through Aditi’s books I was surprised to find a book titled, Listen, Layla. This should be fun, I thought as I pulled it out and crept under the bed to read it.

Boy! What a read it turned out to be. It was nothing like what I had imagined. What did I imagine? Well, something prosaic like Layla being told what to do, where to go and how to spend her time.

But…

This book is written by Yassmin Abdel-Magied, a Sudanese-Australian media presenter and writer. That’s not all, in her early career she was a mechanical engineer. How cool is that? She tackles racism, politics and identity in her books.

It was only after I had started reading the book that I realised this was a sequel to You Must Be Layla. Thankfully I didn’t have much of a problem following this story though I had not read the previous one…though there were references to the previous story.

Layla’s (or Laylz as her friends call her) school year is over and she is happy. Now she can spend time pursuing her favourite hobby – invention. Her passion for Science has secured her a position with the Grand Designs Tourismo invention in Germany. Her biggest dream is to win the prize.

But, Layla’s plans are derailed when her grandmother, Habooba Samira falls ill in Sudan. They have to go to see her.

Life in Sudan, Layla soon realises, is very different from Australia. Everything is new and exciting — the culture, customs, traditional foods, history, and social issues.

However, these are not just Layla’s experiences. It is the reader’s experience too as it gives us a chance to rethink our identities and dilemmas, rights and wrongs, social issues like gender equality and more.

While reading this book, I got to know a lot about Sudanese culture and of course, their foods too. I must say I drooled on the book a couple of times. Sudan, I learnt, was an ancient civilisation. But all this comes across through Layla’s experiences and thoughts. She feels she is caught between her Australian self and her Sudanese self.

There’s a fair sprinkling of Arabic words throughout the book, but don’t panic as there is a glossary to help you understand.