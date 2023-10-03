Friendship in the frozen north

October 03, 2023 06:21 am | Updated 06:22 am IST

It’s been a while, I think. Haven’t had much time for reading. Anyway, here I am in Bhasker’s house, tucked up under his bed, book in hand and a packet of chips (taken from his desk; hee! hee!) all set for the night. Tonight’s book is The Last Bear by Hannah Gold and illustrated by Levi Pinfold. I am mentioning the latter because the illustrations are eye-catching. I chose this book for a couple of reasons. The first is the cover and the second is that it won the Blue Peter Award.

The story is about April. Ever since her mom died, she finds that her father is totally involved with his work and has no time for her or anything else. One day, he tells her that they are off to the Arctic Circle because he has to take weather measurements. “Yeah sure,” I said to myself. “What weather measurements? It’s cold, right? And, everyone knows that.” But, to April, it seems like a chance to spend more time with her dad. Why? Because there are not many people there and not much else to do other than take weather measurements ... and how often can you do that?

But, sadly, that is not how it turns out. April’s father is super busy and she finds herself more alone than ever. So she sets out to explore Bear Island on her own. One day, she sees a polar bear ... but she knows that polar bears are not supposed to be on Bear Island anymore. Then how did this bear get here? She tries to make friends with him. At first Bear is wary. She slowly gains his trust.

‘ow then Bear — I’ve bought some oat biscuits and I am not that hungry. So, I am going to put some peanut butter on one – like this – and leave it in front of me. Just there. On that little rock. Can you see? And, you are welcome to it.’

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, Bear doesn’t seem to be interested (strange fellow; I would have jumped for a chance like that) but then the smell of peanut butter is tantalising and he succumbs.

In time, April and Bear become friends. She decides she has to help Bear get back to where he belongs. Some of the scenes are so poignant I almost cried. But, if I cry I will sniff, and will be discovered. So, I had to hold in those tears and soldier on.

There is danger and excitement, laughter and joy, and also parts that make you think of the state of the climate. This story also tells you what a difference one person can make. So never say, ‘Ah! I am alone in this and anyway what difference does it make?’ Because, it does. I say this on the authority of this book.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT