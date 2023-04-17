Four for a cure

April 17, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

It was a day like any other. I went to school — Monster School, of course — and discovered that it was World Book and Copyright Day. Of course, April 21. How could I have forgotten? It was a great day with lots of programmes encouraging us to read and so on.

I came home, had tea and went out to play. That’s when it happened. It started with a sneeze and then there was body pain and my face began to burn. The only thought in my head was that I had to get to bed. Luckily for me, I remembered in time, that I had no books at home. I dragged my tired self to the nearest house hoping there was a kid there who read. I got into her room and my fever almost vanished for there on the bed was a bag of new books just waiting to be read.

Books for company

I quickly glance through the lot and picked The Wreck of Zanzibar by Michael Morpurgo. He’s the guy who wrote War Horse and Shadow (the only two of his books I’ve read) and thought ‘Here was something I wouldn’t be disappointed with’. It was about a family that lives on the island of Bryher on the Isles of Scilly. It promised a happy ending.

I picked up another. Playthings by Neil D’Silva. Oh my! This is scary, I thought to myself. A boy named Karun thinks his toy-a clown named Jokko that he has thrown away, wants to get him. He sees the clown wherever he goes, clapping his handing and smiling. How will Karun get rid of this scary toy? The Fearless Four may be the answer he thinks.

Aha! A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness. Could it be a story about me? No, it’s about a monster that appears at midnight (hmmm) and wants something from Conor. What is that something? The truth. Oh yes, I can understand that. We monsters have a thing about truth — like it or, that us.

I skimmed through the other books until I found Misfit Madhu by Divya Anand. I picked it up because I have a cousin who is a complete misfit and a computer geek to boot. She’s always getting into trouble in school for this or that or messing around with technology. I thought this book might help me understand her better and y’know kind of help her out.

With the four books clutched tightly in my hand, I tip-toed out of the house. I went home and crawled into bed. My mother took my temperature and said it was high. It’s the flu and bed for you, she rhymed. I was not bothered because I had four good books to read!

