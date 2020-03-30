Coronavirus impact: Bengaluru’s auto drivers struggle due to lockdown

Auto driver Sampangi K, 36, gets, on average, eight rides every day, with which he makes about ₹500. He uses most of the earnings to run his home and repay his vehicle loan of ₹1.8 lakh. The nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, has stopped his daily income.

“I can’t even earn ₹30 per day now. It is a big struggle. The vehicle also will start having issues if it is kept unused for long,” he says. “On Friday, I was taking a pregnant woman to the hospital and I was stopped by the cops more than once. It is difficult to step out.”

“Only those with passes issued by the administration and in case of emergencies are allowed to travel. People are allowed to buy essential supplies from neighbourhood shops in their localities and cannot travel to other localities,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had directed police officials last Thursday.

Jayaram M, who stays at Bommanahalli, says it is even tough to buy medicines for his mother, who is a diabetic. “I know we are supposed to use masks and hand sanitizers. But we haven’t been able to get them so far.”

Many drivers, without their daily income, resort to borrowing from their friends and relatives. Mohan B, 48, from Nandini Layout says, “I have borrowed about ₹5,000 from a friend. But I don’t know how long that will last. And, we don’t know when things will be normal again and how long we will have to keep doing this.”

The State government, meanwhile, has announced free ration for the next two months. “It hasn’t reached us yet, though,” says Jayaram.

NGOs are trying to relieve the drivers’ distress. The Namma Auto project, backed by the European Union, helped a community of auto drivers set up a cooperative society, which is giving low-interest loans.

“But due to the lockdown, even the cooperative society offices are closed,” says Manju Meon, the project head of Namma Auto. So, the group, through Lakshya, a social enterprise, is now facilitating affordable insurance for drivers for the treatment of COVID-19. The insurance plan begins at a premium of ₹299 for ₹25,000. “We will also be arranging basic supplies for them, soon,” Manju adds.

Three Wheels United, a social enterprise that is supported by Namma Auto Project, has unveiled a programme to use auto rickshaws to deliver essential products such as medicines during the lockdown. The initiative helps drivers earn a basic income, supports local stores and increases access to goods for the elderly and other vulnerable individuals. (You can call 9844156781 for enquiries. And, the local retailers for necessary goods can contact 9844139191 to connect with a delivery fleet of auto rickshaws.)

Cab-aggregator Ola’s CSR wing, The Ola Foundation, announced ‘Drive the Driver Fund’ that aims to support the auto-rickshaw, cab, and taxi drivers, through contributions from the Ola group, investors and via a crowdfunding platform for citizens and other institutions. The Ola group and its employees have promised to contribute ₹20 crore.