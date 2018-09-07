Poor lane discipline on Rangarajapuram flyover

Due to violation of lane rules, the risk of accidents at Rangarajapuram flyover is extremely high.

At the Y-shaped flyover, one ramp connects Bazullah Road with Kodambakkam railway station, another connects the Bazullah Road with Subramania Nagar; and the third one connects the aforementioned ramps with North Usman Road.

As per the existing traffic arrangement, two-way flow of vehicular traffic is allowed only on the third ramp. Motorists from Bazullah Road can use the ramp towards Subramaniya Nagar, but motorists are not supposed to drive straight towards the railway station using the ramp. Similarly, motorists from Kodambakkam railway station can use the ramp only to access Bazullah Road and not vice-versa.

But, motorists often don’t keep to their respective lanes.

This problem is rampant on the ramp connecting Bazullah Road with Kodambakkam railway station.

Motorists who want to access the Kodambakkam railway station from Bazullah Road are supposed to proceed towards Subramaniya Nagar and then take a right-turn to reach the railway station via Station Border Road. This route entails a de-tour of at least one kilometre.

To avoid this, motorists violate lane rules by driving straight to the Kodambakkam railway station from Bazullah Road.

Traffic police personnel are present only during rush hour.With the flyover lacking street lamps and reflectors, this situation is worse at night. “It is quite difficult to take note of the motorists who come on the wrong side. Also, they scare us by driving recklessly,” says S. Pooja, a resident of Kodambakkam. “Appropriate measures will be taken to prevent violation of road safety rules,” says a Corporation official.