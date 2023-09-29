HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Epic Games is laying off roughly 900 employees: Report

“Fortnite” maker Epic Games is laying off about 900 employees, or 16% of its staff.

September 29, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

Reuters
The videogame industry is struggling with a slowdown in spending as inflation-weary gamers become more selective in picking popular titles. (File)

The videogame industry is struggling with a slowdown in spending as inflation-weary gamers become more selective in picking popular titles. (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

"Fortnite" maker Epic Games is laying off about 900 employees, or 16% of its staff, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The videogame industry is struggling with a slowdown in spending as inflation-weary gamers become more selective in picking popular titles.

ALSO READ
Sony’s State Of Play event unveils PS5 and PS4 game updates

The job cuts were announced in a memo to staff, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Epic Games could not immediately be reached for comment.

Legacy videogame publishers have also been fighting for top spots with new entrants like Warner Bros Discovery, whose "Harry Potter"-based game "Hogwarts Legacy" was a major hit.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Epic has been in a legal battle with Apple since 2020, when the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on iPhones and other devices violated U.S. antitrust rules.

Apple on Thursday asked the US Supreme Court to strike down an order requiring changes to its App Store rules stemming from the antitrust case.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.