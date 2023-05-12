Andaman nurse in race to win prestigious global nursing award

May 12, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Port Blair, May 12

As the Covid pandemic raged through the world, a 49-year-old nurse — Shanti Teresa Lakra — who works at the GB Pant Hospital in Port Blair, braved cyclonic tides to travel by a dinghy to Tirur island to vaccinate the primitive Jarawa tribe to save them from being wiped out by the disease in 2021.

At age 51, she is currently being considered for the prestigious Global Nursing Award 2023.

#Nurse Shanti Teresa Lakra worked with vulnerable tribal groups in remote parts of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands to enrich them with modern healthcare practices. Show your support by voting for her https://t.co/06vj8cd6gW#AsterGuardians#GlobalNursingAward2023pic.twitter.com/FoD8iIOaYv — Aster Guardians (@AsterGuardians) April 26, 2023

Two years ago, while travelling through the choppy seas, Ms. Shanti, who was leading a small medical team, had once thought that they would be unable to make it when their dinghy was caught in a storm in the Andaman Sea.

“The sea was extraordinarily rough, and we thought we were all going to drown … But God willed it otherwise, and we managed to reach and vaccinate the Jarawas successfully. We also managed to explain to them the precautionary measures they have to take during the pandemic,” Ms. Shanti told PTI from London.

The Jarawas, who have minimal contact with outsiders, were considered particularly vulnerable to the disease as the tribe has little medical help available to it at the best of times.

Over the years, Ms. Shanti’s dedicated service to the primitive tribes of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has paid off as she was selected for the top ten finalists for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023, honours nursing staff worldwide.

She came into the limelight in 2004 when she went out to work among the Onge tribals after a devastating Tsunami to bring them relief and assistance after the death and destruction wrought by nature.

On May 3, she received a call from Aster Guardians Global Nursing management to tell her that she had been shortlisted as one of the top ten finalists for the prestigious award. “after the call, I could not hold back my tears...I was excited,” she said.

“The award ceremony will be held today at 7 PM here in London at Queen Elizabeth Hall, and I am very excited to see who (among ten) will get the first prize. I am thankful to my parents, my husband, my son, and my elder sister for supporting me all these years,” she said.

Working among the primitive and nomadic tribes of Andaman and NIcabar island has been a passion for her, she said.

She was selected from among 52,000 entries sent by 202 countries, including 13,156 from India. The first prize carries a reward of more than Rs 2 crore.

In 2011, Ms. Shanti was awarded the Padma Shri for her outstanding service to the tribal community of Andaman and Nicobar. Over the years, she gained the trust of the shy tribal people, overcame the language barrier, and worked relentlessly for the welfare of vulnerable tribal groups.

“If I win this award, then I would like to dedicate the rest of my life for the welfare of these tribal people who call me ‘Yumma’ (motherly figure) in their language,” she said.