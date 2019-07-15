The milk of human kindness flows from a mela of mellowing mangoes

The house ought to be redolent with the sweet fragrance of about 50 mangoes. It is not. About 20 of them — Banganapalli, Chinna Rasalu, Cheruku Rasalu, Kobbari Mamidi, Suvarnarekha, Collector (Totapuri, Kilimookku) — were bought not so ripe so that their consumption could be paced to last a reasonable length of time. “Just let them get some air when you reach Chennai,” said the seller at the mango stalls lining the stretch of NH-16 between Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole and Kavali, assuring me that’s all they needed.

A sudden trip to Bengaluru just three days later saw them being stashed away in the refrigerator in various stages of ripening, from hard to wrinkling. Doubtless my fridge’s ultra higher-power technology would preserve the mature ones in all their aged grandeur, but would the unripe ones resume ripening once we returned four days later?

The answer turned out to be a slow ‘yes’. Mellowing takes time. But there is more to this story of greed and gourmandising. I had not reckoned with the charms of Bengaluru as a mango destination. (Ignorant me! Karnataka is one of the top mango-producing States in the country.) My hotel was close to Lalbagh, that wonderful, expansive green lung amidst the Garden City’s new and old concrete. My morning walk, as part of my decades-long weight-loss efforts, turned into an inexorable exploration of sweetness — I soon encountered a mela of mangoes and jackfruit by farmers in the State, an annual feature at Lalbagh. I was just coming off a post on Facebook wallowing in nostalgia for the various mangoes of childhoods long past, and my curiosity for all edible exotica propelled me there.

Most mangoes were familiar. There were golden yellow Benishans (Banganapallis), stippled green-and-yellow Malgovas, slim and elongated Dussehris, bigger and fuller Kalapahad and rounder and smaller yellow Badamis (local Alphonso). There were yet unripe Kesar and a variety called Tommy Atkins, big, plump, round and red. Then my eyes fell on a heap of tiny mangoes, about the size of tomatoes, primarily green, but developing a speckling of yellow along one side.

“Sugar baby,” said the shopkeeper, and before I could get over the name, he stepped out from behind his counter, gave me one to taste. Really? For free? “Go on, taste it,” he urged, smiling, nodding encouragingly, “just bite into it!” And voila! Revelation! The juicy, fibrous flesh covering the seed nestled in a pool of juice had to come away as a whole. Scooping it out of that little green packet with your hand or your mouth yields a squirt of golden yellow juice. Two or three hard scrapes with the teeth, and you’re done. A miniature of the Rasam variety, if you will, but entirely different in looks and taste!

The Sugar Babies, about 13-17 fruit to a kilo, cost about ₹80. I bought several to hand out to friends we were visiting. I found out that these Sakkaregutti, as they are known in Kannada, were common in Bengaluru. At one meal, our host had served us a curry made with small mangoes, though of a different variety.

The next day yielded more variety from Lalbagh, but from a friend whose brother was one of the mango farmers exhibiting there. The Benishans and some more Sakkaregutti were distributed away, but the unfamiliar and the unidentified travelled back with us. The older ones in the fridge were reinstated to warmer confines to help them ripen, some given away to avoid gluttony, distended stomachs, extra kilos, and, more importantly, since there was no more space in the refrigerator. While we mulled more ways to use up the surplus, some ended up in a curry that was purely a product of our imagination. And the few that didn’t make it into anyone’s stomach still lie withered and mottled in the refrigerator, both we and the mangoes ruing and dreading the day they will be given a sad burial in the dustbin.