Diary of a Little Woman | Red, the colour of pain and gain

March 30

Dear Diary,

How are you?

In case you are wondering, I’m not doing good.

I hate my life. I hate that I am a girl. I hate growing up. And I totally, absolutely, intensely hate the colour red. Aaaargh.

Yes, you guessed right. I got my first period. I am officially a ‘Little Woman’. That’s what Vanaja Mami said when Amma had called to inform her about the ‘big event’. Amma was so excited. I don’t know what’s wrong with her! Do people get excited when someone dies? NO. They cry. That’s what I was doing. And there she was, calling up everyone on her phonebook to announce the ‘good news’.

She marched into my room thrice saying people wanted to congratulate me. When she saw me crying, she asked, “What’s wrong with you Nila? You’re acting as if someone died.” Well, Amma, someone did die. My childhood died. My days of running down the streets without a care have ended. Now I have to dress ‘properly’ like Vanaja Mami said and be prepared for three days of torture every month. But Amma will never get it.

Anyway, it happened when I got back from school. I went to the bathroom to wash face and pee. When I got up to flush, I noticed that the water in the potty was red. I started screaming. Luckily Amma was at home. She was recovering from viral fever and had taken off from work. She ran to the bathroom, pounded on the door, walked in, had one look into the potty, grinned widely, pulled me towards her and gave me a loooong hug. “My darling has finally become a lady,” she said, still holding me tight. Then she walked to her cupboard, pulled out a packet of sanitary napkins and taught me how to use them. It’s irritating, walking around in this diaper. I have to change it every four hours, it seems. And this good news has made Amma so happy that her viral fever has disappeared. I think the whole fever thing was an excuse for her to bunk office.

Thankfully, my periods started only after I reached home, so I was saved from embarrassing myself with a stained skirt at school. I remember it happened to that girl Heera from A Section. She was so ashamed, she didn’t come to school that entire week. Nobody teased her later, but there were many whispers every time she walked in the corridor.

I called Poo and Rads. We had a conference call. Poo was delighted. Finally she had company. Rads felt bad that she hadn’t yet got her periods. I told her to shut up and start praying that she never gets her periods. She told me to shut up and mind my own business. We started arguing on the phone. Poo got annoyed and threatened to cut the call. Then after we calmed down, she gave me some expert advise.

She asked me to buy a pack of pantyliners to avoid staining on the sides. I am supposed to sleep straight like a mummy otherwise I’ll 100% stain the bedsheets. Drinking cranberry juice is good if I get period pains, which I definitely will, according to Pooja. She also said that if I help her with the Science Project, I definitely won’t get pimples. Apparently you get pimples only if you are a bad person. I am not a fool to believe such nonsense. But Rads is. She has already promised to help Poo even though she still hasn’t gotten her periods.

Poo said she’ll accompany me for bra shopping. Oh talking about bras, Najju Paati came over dinner. Amma gave her laddus and announced the good news. The minute Amma told her, Najju Paati gave her back the half-eaten laddu and said, “What’s wrong with you, Sumathi? Which century are you in? Did you even ask Nila how she is feeling? And if you really want to celebrate then at least get sweets that SHE likes.” I love Najju Paati.

After dinner, Najju Paati took me out to the new ice cream place in the other street. She gave me a long speech on what all I need to be prepared for. I was too busy wolfing down the sundae so I don’t remember much. But mostly stuff about changes in my body and moods. It’s not just breasts. It seems now I’ll start having hair grow in weird places (meaning my underarms and around my vagina). Paati said that I’ll start getting all moody around my periods. That I’ll start having crushes on guys and perhaps even get a boyfriend. I wanted to tell her about Sandy but decided to keep it for another day. She also suggested that I use periods to my advantage. It was actually funny, the way she said it. “Nila, periods are a curse but you can turn them into a blessing if you are clever. Next time Amma makes you do the dishes or dry the laundry, you know what excuse to use,” Paati said with a wink. Can use this excuse only one week every month though. Still, it’s kinda worth it.

Ok diary, I’m going to bed now and practice sleeping like a mummy. Those Egyptians had it easy — they were dead. This whole periods mess makes me wish even I were dead. Aaarghhhh.

Sleep well, Diary.

I know I won’t.

Yours irritated-ly,

Nila