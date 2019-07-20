How to solve a problem like Kulbhushan Jadhav?

All the International Court of Justice has effectively done is to give India and Pakistan space to sort out the Kulbhushan Jadhav mess through creative means. Consider the situation: the Pakistani army has gone out of its way to portray Jadhav as a spy, subversive, and terrorist, and condemned him to death. New Delhi has wrested a publicity coup by gaining a suspension of that death sentence and getting the Pakistanis to discuss the modalities of consular access. Does it automatically mean that Islamabad is going to transfer the case to a civil court, and have a lawyer of New Delhi’s choosing argue his defence? The path out of a military court, which the ICJ has recommended, for an effective review of the Jadhav case, remains unclear. Pakistan is unlikely to map the way forward without being sufficiently incentivised. We have to remember that even in non-military courts, where matters of critical interest to India are concerned — the Mumbai attacks — the case comprehensively languishes eleven years after the attacks. New Delhi had provided evidences and leads as big as a small hill for Pakistan to follow up and act on. The entire world leaned on Islamabad to bring the perpetrators to justice. What has Pakistan done but to stylishly thumb its nose at the world? The accused were granted bail, and now are probably knocking on the doors of freedom. When Pakistan is able to effectively stymie the way forward, so many years later, what hope does Jadhav have to walk out of prison? In terms of playing out farces the Deep State in Pakistan is unsurpassable. The only solution for Jadhav is to create a situation from which everybody walks away a winner.

There are hurdles in the way of a creative solution. There is the campaign Pakistan launched with Kulbhushan as the poster boy of India fomenting unrest in Balochistan. Then there is the blitzkrieg New Delhi launched, including after the Pulwama attack and the Balakot reprisal, to push Pakistan to take measurable steps for a rollback on terror. It has been hard-fought and is beginning to bear fruit. The listing of Masood Azhar, at which Beijing long baulked, is part of that campaign, which saw the other members of the Security Council come together against China and stand on New Delhi’s side. China ultimately also showed solidarity with New Delhi on Masood Azhar. The recent arrest of Hafiz Saeed, though more a genuflection to get a favourable audience from American President Donald Trump, also feeds into this effort. We are still three months away from the deadline in October by which time Pakistan has to demonstrate that it has complied with the stipulations and clear the Financial Action Task Force blacklist conditions. Can New Delhi afford to soften its stance on Pakistan while on such a campaign mode, when Pakistan is yet to take all the necessary 27 steps? More importantly, how do we sequence the steps that lead to Jadhav’s freedom, keeping our strategic considerations firmly in view?

Any rehabilitation of Jadhav presents its own set of problems as well. It remains a mystery what exactly Jadhav had been doing in Iran before he fell into the hands of the Pakistanis. How he came to be in Pakistan’s hands is equally murky. It is logical to imagine that if the truth were to begin tumbling out of a civil court it might be disconcerting to all.

Magnanimity is a leadership quality that both Imran Khan and Narendra Modi could do with. If Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman could be sent back, why not Kulbhushan Jadhav?

Remember the time Kulbhushan’s wife and his mother were allowed to visit him? He was placed inside a glass cage in the Pakistan Foreign Office, like some prized museum showpiece. They were able to talk but only through the intercom. They were not allowed to speak in Marathi, the language they spoke at home. The visitors’ footwear was subject to scrutiny to weed out possible listening devices. An artful ambush by local reporters had been arranged after their interaction when they were mauled by vicious questions thrown at them. “Khooni beta” was how a reporter referred to Jadhav when he directed a question at his mother who probably came to know much more about her son’s alleged activities through the media than from her son himself. For two countries not quite at war this may be par for the course. It also underlines the challenges of retracing steps back to some kind of normal.

Some signalling seems to have begun. It can be argued that Pakistan allowing Indian overflights that had been suspended after the Balakot retaliation is a sign that Pakistan is preparing to move ahead. It could equally mean that Pakistan, which charges for each civilian overflight — and there are four hundred of them every day — was hurting. But then again, so was India. Pakistan is said to have lost about Rs.650 crore in the months they did not allow overflights, and India nearly that much because our planes had to fly longer to skirt around Pakistan. More unambiguously, Pakistan has indicated that it is willing to move forward on the Kartarpur corridor by taking on board Indian objections, which included dropping of pro-Khalistani elements in the panel. One of them, Gopal Singh Chawla, has been linked with Hafiz Sayeed.

As the modalities are worked out for consular access it would be useful to not turn that into a dead-end media circus as well but instead work towards sequencing steps that include providing the wherewithal for Pakistan to gift-wrap Jadhav’s return as a good-will gesture. Magnanimity is also a leadership quality that both Imran Khan and Narendra Modi could do with. If Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman could be sent back, why not Kulbhushan Jadhav? Unlikely as it sounds, if Pakistan clears the FATF blacklist it could provide a window of opportunity for moving towards a spot where India and Pakistan ultimately begin talking to each other. Just as there is expectancy that Pakistan should walk away from terror-funding and sponsorship there will be pressure on India to take a less hardened stance on Pakistan once the world perceives it is doing so. Didn’t our relationship with Iran become more nuanced, more in line with the United States world-view, when Trump pulled our chestnuts out of the Pakistani fire? In the world of diplomacy there are no free lunches either.