Bigg Boss Tamil, a breeding ground for toxic masculinity?

The blame doesn’t solely belong to the one who did the crime. Sometimes, the idle onlookers share the onus.

Bigg Boss 3 Tamil has seen a spate of occurrences that have not just been anger-induced fights but also a misogynistic hunting ground for character assassination.

The first of the incidents started when Kavin Raj waltzed into the house deciding it was okay to enact a casanova who dates multiple girls through the season in order to have an ‘angle’ for his ‘character’ in the show.

Let’s gloss over his failed dream of being a scriptwriter on the show (not what he was being paid to do). Let’s recap what was fundamentally wrong in this situation — he took it upon himself to flirt with women, telling them it was all for the game, not realising until it was too late that he had been crossing a line.

Yes, it takes two to tango. And those who wished to tango with him did so for their own ends. But the problem at the heart of his repulsive trope is that he he thought it palatable to glibly skip from one woman to another for convenience’s sake. The man was serenading two women at the same time (his romance with Losliya Mariyanesan didn’t magically bloom the minute he told Sakshi Agarwal it wasn’t working out between them). He later went on to be portrayed as someone being manipulated by Sakshi for sympathy votes which got the latter eliminated in a consequent episode.

Not only was this long-drawn-out affair boring, it also created a sort of gender-based groupism within the house — a sort of primary-school ‘boys versus girls’ scenario, where the alpha, beta pack of wolves decided “we just do not want anything to do with these women”. The eldest of this pack, Saravan, would go on to state that he had harassed women in his younger days (to much laughter from the housemates), and he received no reprimand for it until the media took it upon itself to point out that it was no laughing matter. He was eventually removed from the show, and the group, aptly stylised in one task as the ‘varthapadatha vaalibar sangam [remorseless youth brigade]’, went on to recruit two other ‘members’, including Losliya.

The latest instance of this gendered battle was when Abhirami Venkatachalam was portrayed as a failed boyfriend thief. Let’s not get into the messy details of the affair, but you can’t help but wonder — was Mugen Rao really the victim? Not only was he portrayed as a lost soul in want of affection, he was also made out to be somebody who was being restricted from reaching his full potential because Abhirami had tied him up and kept him in her attic. This helpless man supposedly had love waiting for him outside the house but was very willing to take all the ‘affection’ he could get from Abhirami. I will reiterate, it takes two hands to clap. It also takes a hand and a cheek to slap. In this case it was Abhirami’s cheeks. For all the times that the men in the house told the camera that Abhirami was holding Mugen back, not once did they acknowledge that Mugen was also to blame in the situation. Nor did Mugen stand up for his affectionate friend or say a word when everyone blamed her of stifling him. Instead, he would go on to attack not only her character but also her mental stablility when he insinuated that she was flaky, that her behaviour changed on a daily basis (when did it stop being human nature to change constantly?). And none of the boys — not even Sandy Master, who seems to have taken over from Saravanan as the ‘wise one’ — said anything to demur.

And come the time to nominate two housemates to be sent to jail for being the worst performer, the group conveniently shifted the criterion to target Abhirami for violating the Tamil-only rule. When Jangiri Madhumitha brought this up, the men remorselessly tore her down, a couple of women also joining in. And we now have Losliya prancing around like a cymbal-banging monkey to the male minstrels’s latest rendition of toxic masculinity, a song titled “We are the boys”.