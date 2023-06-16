Securities Appellate Tribute refuses to give ZEE executives interim relief from SEBI order

June 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has refused to give any interim relief to Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka against a Sebi order that barred them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company.

The appellate tribunal has asked Sebi to file a reply within 48 hours in response to the appeal filed by Mr. Chandra and Mr. Goenka.

The SAT has listed the matter for disposal on June 19.

“We think, that passing an interim order at this stage would be virtually allowing the appeals. Consequently, we think that we should decide the appeals finally,” the tribunal said in its order passed on June 15.

Market regulator SEBI took action against Mr. Chandra and Mr. Goenka, the MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on June 12 for allegedly siphoning off funds held by ZEEL. Following this, they challenged the SEBI order before the SAT.

As per their plea, there was no show cause notice issued to them and the principles of natural justice were not followed, the sources said.

In its interim order, SEBI noted that Mr. Chandra and Mr. Goenka had alienated the assets of ZEEL and other listed companies of Essel Group for the benefit of associate entities that were owned and controlled by them. The case pertains to Mr. Chandra, who was also the chairman of ZEEL during the alleged violation, and Mr. Goenka, for having abused their position as directors or Key Managerial Persons (KMPs) of a listed company by siphoning off funds for their benefit.

SEBI had stated that the siphoning appeared to be a well-planned scheme since, in some instances, the layering of transactions involved using as many as thirteen pass-through entities within the short period of just two days.

The order came after SEBI conducted an examination in the wake of the resignation of two independent directors of ZEEL — Sunil Kumar and Neharika Vohra — in November 2019.

Mr. Kumar and Ms. Vohra had raised concerns over several issues, including the appropriation of certain Fixed Deposit (FD) of ZEEL by Yes Bank for squaring off loans of related entities of Essel Group. Mr. Vohra alleged that bank guarantees were given to a subsidiary without approval from ZEEL's board.