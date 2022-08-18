Arts, Culture & Society

Preparations on

share this article

An artist gives the final touches to an idol of Lord Krishna ahead of ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ festival, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

share this article
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.