An online series that tells stories of unsung heroes of India’s Freedom Struggle

01 December 2020 18:58 IST

Itihaas Ke Pannon Se, an online series, uses an amalgamation of performing arts to narrate the stories from the chapters of history

The haunting Bengali song ‘Ek Baar Bidaye De Ma...’ opens the session of online series Itihaas Ke Pannon Se (from the pages of History).

The song resonates the passion of Khudiram Bose from Bengal, a young lad who remains relatively unknown despite being one the youngest revolutionaries of the Indian freedom struggle. In the next 30 minutes, viewers are taken on a journey through the eyes of Khudiram’s sister — it is a heart-wrenching tale of an 18-year-old boy who was eventually hanged to death on August 11, 1908.

The series is by Mumbai-based Heritage Stories & Performing Arts (HSPA), established by storyteller Sarita Nair. HSPA was formed to celebrate India’s cultural heritage and share it through inspiring stories of unsung freedom fighters, narrated using an amalgamation of performing arts.

The idea came about in the early months of the pandemic. “When I heard people complain about having to stay indoors, I felt that we needed to be reminded of ordinary people who showed extraordinary courage during the fight for India’s freedom,” says Sarita. The idea was supported by storytellers Sonia Bareja, Vikram Sridhar and Hema Subramanian; every Friday from August, a chapter of history has been coming alive through a storyteller or artist.

With 13 sessions already done, Sarita intends to continue the series till the 75th Independence Day of India in August 2021. “A lot of research goes into each session, which is then shared with the audience at the end of the show. These stories are narrated using different methods like performance storytelling and dance forms like Bharatanatyam,” explains Sarita. The stories of Velu Nachiyar by Lavanya Prasad and Khudiram Bose by Sarita Nair were narrated using theatrics.

For the story of Khudiram Bose, Rishi Chakraborty, a singer from Kolkata, lent his soulful voice to the opening song. The story of Moolmati, mother of Ram Prasad Bismil, was narrated through a Bharatanatyam performance by renowned dancer Vrushali Patkar Thakur. Storytellers Hema Subramanian and Sonia Bareja used poems that gave a unique touch to the stories of Abbakka Chowta (the first Tuluva Queen of Ullal who fought the Portuguese in the 16th Century) and Azizun Bai (a courtesan from Kanpur who dressed in male attire and rode on horseback with soldiers in the 1857 Kanpur rebellion).

HSPA’s next series will focus on the ‘unheard voices’ of women in the lives of famous freedom fighters. Aptly titled ‘Her Voice’, the first episode will go live on HSPA’s Facebook page on December 5 and will be narrated by Sarita Nair and Vikram Sridhar. “Many times, we do not realise how a leader impacted their immediate family or how the family inspired their journeys,” says Sarita.