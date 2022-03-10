A calendar on folk arts of Tamil Nadu

L. Ramachandran captures the spirit of these art forms

Photographer L. Ramachandran has brought out a calendar titled ‘Poetry in Motion’ , which captures the life of Tamil Nadu’s folk artistes and their unique art forms. The project has been launched by the State’s Art and Culture Department.

When Ramachandran set out on an official tour across Tamil Nadu to document its magnificent temples, he chanced upon a performance at Azhagar temple, Madurai. “A musician was playing the udukkai, the reverberating sounds of which added a new energy to the atmosphere. It was so overwhelming that even I started dancing,” recalls Ramachandran, who is famous as the first Indian photographer to shoot for Playboy magazine.

A folk artiste during a performance. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramachandran went on to meet the person behind the temple performance that day and then many other folk artistes in such temples across the State. The multiple art forms he found including Karagattam, Kaalai Attam, and Poikal Kudhirai, and the artistes associated with them, intrigued the photographer, who decided to bring them all into one project. Result, an extensive photoshoot of the artistes for the calendar.

Ramachandran hopes to raise awareness of such art forms, many lost in today’s rushed times.

“Folk arts such as Therukoothu and Isai Nadagam were an integral part of Tamil Nadu’s rich culture,” he says. For another recent project, ‘Theru Koothu Kalaignan’, he had roped in actor Vijay Sethupathi to celebrate the ancient art form.