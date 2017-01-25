Why do we love La La Land?

Watching 'La La Land' can be an emotional experience that brings you closer to the dreams you chased out of breath. | AP

Right from the early rave reviews to unanimous critical acclaim that followed, we always knew this much-loved musical was going to get a bunch of Oscar nominations — especially since it won all seven Golden Globe awards it was nominated for, just the other week.

So, the only real surprise was that it got 14 — double the number of nominations — a record equalled only by All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997) in 89 editions of the Academy Awards.

So how did 31-year-old Damien Chazelle’s musical romance become the film that almost everybody loves? Does it deserve the love?

Before getting emotional about the film (it isn't too hard to get teary-eyed watching this love story), let me at least try to be clinical in trying to answer these questions.

If the then 29-year-old filmmaker had our complete attention with his breakout effort Whiplash (which won in three of the five categories it was nominated for at the Oscars), the fact that Chazelle shot it in just 19 days left us in awe of this young director. It’s not at all surprising that producers then trusted him with a musical that he had been trying to make since his debut film Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench (2009).

For most mainstream audiences, however, the electric pairing of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (who scorched the screen together with their chemistry in Crazy, Stupid Love) was the instant draw, ever since the first promo of City of Stars was released in July 2016.

That gentle whistling, enchanting colours, old world mood, vintage styling and choreography of that magical melody sucked us into the world of La La Land. It took our breath away and left us wanting for more. How can you go wrong with music like that? The single was available on Apple Music pretty soon and we couldn’t wait for the rest of the album.

That appetiser perfectly set the right expectations and the film did not disappoint critics (four out of four stars from Rolling Stone, five out of five stars from The Guardian, among other rave reviews) and La La Land soon made its way to the top ten films of AFI and the National Board of Review.

Though I knew what to expect, thanks to the hype when the film released in India last month, I had no idea that the film would hit home so close. I wasn't sure I could write about it without breaking down. I had given up my flat to just travel and make films with the rent money, far away from the madness of the film business.

So, I thought only artists would connect to this conflict between things we do for money and what we do for art. How can you not relate to a story of dreamers who belong in La La Land confronted by the reality check of life?

Love isn't what it used to be. Life isn't what it used to be. Even music isn't what it used to be. Nor are movies. And it hurts. Once in a while, something comes around that reminds us of what it used to be like.

For all its celebration of old school musicals (enough for a spot the reference game), La La Land is rooted in the reality of today.

We wish we lived in the world of musicals where a bunch of songs led to a happy ending. But there’s rent to pay and dreams to chase.

We wish we lived in a world of love that lasts forever and, as the Beatles once said, all you need is love. But we live in the world of Tinder and choices.

We wish there was no price to pay. But we can’t have it all.

We wish.

But the reality is times have changed.

We don’t love as much as we used to. We move on.

We don’t listen to music. We live in a world of noise. Clutter and chatter.

If someone like me sitting so far away in India feels so damn emotional about this, now imagine a bunch of Hollywood insiders in their late 50s, watching La La Land this Oscar season with their nostalgia-tinted glasses. What does Hollywood love most? Hollywood. Ask The Artist, which was nominated in ten categories and won five Oscars. And that wasn't even made by Hollywood.

While the film is generally about us ­— and who we have become — La La Land is more specifically about the dream factory it is titled after. Hollywood. LA.

La La Land, a place so close home. Yet so far.

We aren't able to celebrate our life enough. Which is why we celebrate art. Especially, the kind that comes out of heartbreak.

After watching it a second time, I tweeted:

Don't watch #LaLaLand. Emotional quicksand of nostalgia & old fashioned love. You don't want to get sucked in there & die of heartbreak. — Sudhish Kamath (@SudhishKamath) December 20, 2016

I haven’t dared to watch it since.

With time, I've finally been able to put my thoughts down. It’s only fitting that I finish with lines from 'Audition', a song/performance that could win Emma Stone her Oscar.

And here's to the fools who dream

Crazy, as they may seem

Here's to the hearts that break

Here's to the mess we make

Thank you #LaLaLand. For showing us our lives… and what could have been.