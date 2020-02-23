The Huddle 2020 | Comparing Kambala athlete with Bolt is unfair: Ashwini

Asian Games medallist Ashwini Nachappa termed the social media driven zeal to equate Kambala athlete Srinivasa Gowda’s performance to that of Usain Bolt a disservice to both. In conversation with The Hindu’s Sports Editor K.C. Vijaya Kumar at The Huddle, the Arjuna Awardee and Olympian said: “Both are about sprinting and speed, but to compare is not fair. As a Kambala sport, he needs to be recognised and commended for the remarkable achievement. But to call for an athletics trial is just unfair. Suppose he had gone in and failed to perform, everyone would have put him down. Athletes have been training for years to just shave off 0.01 seconds. It’s an unfair comparison.”

It’s perhaps a reflection of the desire of the populace to have more sporting heroes to look up to. This lack of sporting achievement can only be bettered if sports federations clean up their acts and money is invested in the right areas, she said.

“It’s time we revisit and re-look how we run sport,” she said. “Except cricket, no other sport has created pathways for its athletes. It requires the will of the government to hold the federations accountable. The amount of money spent is enormous. But at the grassroots it’s zero. So the real change is to be seen in the federations. Their mandate is not to become event managers.”

Investment in technology

Investment in technology and improving sports science were the need of the hour, she felt. “Between the 10.3 seconds Jessie Owens took to run 100m in 1936 to Bolt’s 9.58s, what has changed? We have not become super-humans. It’s science and technology.”

“The synthetic surfaces of today are way better than the cinder tracks that Jessie ran on. Spikes are customised to your weight and the way you run. The science of performance is something India needs to invest in.”

Doping problem

Also high on her list of focus areas was India’s mammoth doping problem. “It’s alarming. We are high up in the WADA list [of offenders]. Look, there is enough education today about doping. I don’t agree when athletes [after getting caught] say they didn’t know. And, it’s not just the athlete. There is a nexus; the coach and the federation should also be accountable.”

As a woman athlete, Ashwini felt strongly about the need for more gender sensitisation, especially in light of what happened to Santhi Soundarajan, who was stripped of her 2006 Asian Games gold after failing a gender test, and South Africa’s Caster Semenya.

“There needs to be more education on that. There are medical conditions that can be addressed. Nobody is looking at it in a manner that is sensitive to the athlete. In Santhi’s case, it was very unfortunate. She had to undergo such trauma and the federation just washed its hands of. For Semenya both her federation and the government fought for her. That sensitivity is key.”