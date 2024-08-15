GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Resumption of the Indo-Lanka Ferry Service 

On August 16, ‘Sivagangai’, a passenger ferry service will set sail from the Nagapattinam port and it will reach Kankesanthurai port in about four hours.

Updated - August 15, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 08:59 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

A passenger ferry service from Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu in southern India to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka is being resumed after several months.

This has revived the potential for strengthening cultural and economic ties between India and Sri Lanka. What is this ferry service all about?

On August 16, ‘Sivagangai’, a passenger ferry service will set sail from the Nagapattinam port and it will reach Kankesanthurai port in about four hours.

Historically, India and Sri Lanka have had very close maritime ties. However, the Civil War in the island nation that lasted for about 25 years had disrupted the movement of goods and passengers on traditional sea routes. The two routes linking the two countries included one from Talaimannar to Rameswaram and the other from Thoothukudi to Colombo.

After the end of the Civil War in Sri Lanka in 2009, the efforts to revive the maritime ties between the two nations began.

Related Topics

Focus Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.