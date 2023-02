February 24, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - THENI

Palaniammal, aged about 95 years, mother of O. Panneerselvam, former Chief Minister, died in Periyakulam on Friday night. According to family members, she was unwell for some time and was admitted to a private nursing home in Theni for age-related ailments. As the situation worsened, she was taken back home where she died. At the time of the death, Mr .Panneerselvam was in Chennai and he is rushing to his native town.