Zuccarelli, The Sovereign Orb, Shamrock, Dragon’s Gold and Russian Romance excel

July 06, 2022 12:43 IST

July 06, 2022 12:43 IST

Zuccarelli, The Sovereign Orb, Shamrock, Dragon’s Gold and Russian Romance excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 6).

Inner sand:

600m: Knotty Woods (Akshay K) 40. Note.

1400m: Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Sir Tyrrell (Mark) 44. Moved freely. My Opinion (Salman K) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Gold Multiplier (Ajinkya) 42.5. Shaped well. Belli Deepa (R. Pradeep) 43. Worked well. Last Wish (Mudassar) 43. In fine trim. Magnanimous (Bhawani) 44. Moved freely. Triumphant (P. Trevor) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Sleipnir (Ajinkya) 1-16, 600/43. Moved impressively. Secretsuperstar (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Matera (Ajinkya) 1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Allatractive (Vishal) 1-14.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Amazonite (rb) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved well. Dragon’s Gold (Ajinkya) 1-12, 600/42. Maintains form. Salento (S. John) 1-13, 600/42. Strode out well.

1200m: Mrs Thatcher (Nikhil N) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Stretched out well. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Air Display (Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1400m: Shamrock (Suraj), Peyo (Yash) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former showed out, and may strike soon. Russian Romance (G. Vivek), Flying Quest (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Karanveer (Vishal) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Maintains form.

1,600m: Windstrom (Darshan), Golden Vision (Kiran N) 1-58, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Latter joined at 1,000m and finished together.