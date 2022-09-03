Zuccarelli for Idar Gold Trophy

September 03, 2022 00:30 IST

The four-year-old gelding Zuccarelli, who is in good shape, should score over his rivals in the Idar Gold Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (Sept. 3) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. JAIDEV PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Moonshot (1) Dhebe 59, 2. Sim Sim (7) M.S. Deora 58.5, 3. Eyes On The Prize (5) Bhawani 58, 4. Zarak (9) Nazil 58, 5. Majorella Blue (3) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 6. Love Warrior (8) Chouhan 56, 7. My Treasure (10) Suraj Narredu 55, 8. Fidato (4) Antony Raj 54.5, 9. Pisa (6) C.S. Jodha 52.5 and 10. Time (2) Trevor 52.

1. TIME, 2. SIM SIM, 3. FIDATO

2. SPEARHEAD PLATE (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Ladida (4) Bhawani 61, 2. Dyf (3) Trevor 60.5, 3. Leto (2) Antony Raj 60.5, 4. Fortunate Son (6) Parmar 59, 5. Royal Alamdaar (1) J. Chinoy 55.5, 6. Beyond Measure (5) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 7. Souza (7) Chouhan 54.5.

1. DYF, 2. SOUZA, 3. LETO

3. SPARK OF GOLD PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 3.00: 1. Gilt Edge (13) Prasad 59, 2. Hela (9) V. Bunde 58, 3. Juiced (14) Parmar 58, 4. So So Special (12) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 5. Charming Star (11) J. Chinoy 57, 6. Murwara Princess (6) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 7. Toussaint (8) H. Gore 56, 8. Dalasan (5) Merchant 55, 9. Galloping Glory (4) Bhawani 55, 10. Caprifla (10) Antony Raj 53, 11. Zacapa (2) C.S. Jodha 53, 12. Angels Trumpet (7) N.B. Kuldeep 52, 13. Song Song Blue (3) Chouhan 52, 14. Alpha Gene (1) Peter 51.5 and 15. Cupido (15) Nazil 50.5.

1. TOUSSAINT, 2. CAPRIFLA, 3. SO SO SPECIAL

4. IDAR GOLD TROPHY (Gr. 3) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. Zuccarelli (4) Trevor 60, 2. A Star Is Born (3) Suraj Narredu 58, 3. Arc De Triomphe (5) Parmar 50, 4. Caprisca (1) C. Umesh 50 and 5. Truly Epic (2) C.S. Jodha 50.

1. ZUCCARELLI, 2. A STAR IS BORN

5. SEPTEMBER HANDICAP (1,600m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Golden Kingdom (2) C.S. Jodha 61, 2. Liam (5) Trevor 60.5, 3. Hooves Of Thunder (9) Yash Narredu 58.5, 4. Frankie (1) C. Umesh 54, 5. It’s My Time (6) Suraj Narredu 54, 6. Flashing Famous (10) Prasad 53, 7. Keifer (4) Antony Raj 53, 8. Brave Beauty (12) Nazil 52.5, 9. Mont Blanc (3) T.S. Jodha 52.5, 10. Stunning Visual (8) S. Amit 52, 11. Chat (7) Parmar 51 and 12. Karyna (11) Bhawani 51.

1. KARYNA, 2. GOLDEN KINGDOM, 3. KEIFER

6. C.A. KUTS TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Cellini (5) Trevor 62, 2. Rambler (7) Zervan 62, 3. Baby Bazooka (6) M.S. Deora 60.5, 4. Exclusive (2) T.S. Jodha 57, 5. Lit (4) Parmar 56, 6. Spring Grove (1) P. Dhebe 56, 7. Lord Vader (11) Bhawani 55.5, 8. The Awakening (3) Yash Narredu 55, 9. Ginsburg (10) C.S. Jodha 54, 10. Pepper (8) H. Gore 54, 11. Tomorrows Dreams (12) V. Bunde 53 and 12. San Salvatore (9) Nazil 49.

1. BABY BAZOOKA, 2. LIT, 3. SPRING GROVE

7. AZZURRO PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Hilma Klint (2) M. Alam 62, 2. Zukor (13) M.S. Deora 62, 3. Ahren (1) Ajinkya 61.5, 4. Winstar (8) T.S. Jodha 60.5, 5. Nord (6) Prasad 59, 6. Tarzan (5) Nazil 58.5, 7. A Good Chance (12) Merchant 57.5, 8. World Is One (10) Bhawani 57, 9. Divine Soul (7) Chouhan 56, 10. Hilad (3) H. Gore 56, 11. Ame (14) P. Dhebe 52.5, 12. Turmeric Tower (4) C. Umesh 52.5, 13. Suited ACes (11) Peter 50 and 14. Smart Choice (9) Raghuveer 49.

1. HILMA KLINT, 2. HILAD, 3. DIVINE SOUL

Day’s Best: BABY BAZOOKA

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5,6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.