Yuki & Saketh in Challenger doubles final 

Sports BureauAugust 06, 2022 19:15 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:28 IST

Lexington

Second seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni defeated Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles semifinals of the $53,120 Challenger tennis tournament in Lexington. In the final, the Indian pair will take on Gijs Brouwer and Aidan McHugh.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Lexington, Karman Kaur Thandi lost 6-3, 6-1 to qualifier Peyton Stearns in the quarterfinals.

In the $25,000 event in Rio, Riya Bhatia reached the singles semifinals and the doubles final. In the ITF men’s event in Tunisia, Niki Poonacha and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli won the doubles title.

The results: $53,120 Challenger, Lexington: Doubles (semifinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Purav Raja & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-3. $60,000 ITF women, Lexington (quarterfinals): Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-3, 6-1. $25,000 ITF women, Rio de Janeiro (quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia bt Romina Couno (Per) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Doubles (semifinals): Maria Paulina Perez-Garcia (Col) & Riya Bhatia bt Romina Couno (Per) & Sabastiani Leon (USA) 6-3, 6-3. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (final): Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Li Majun & Tang Sheng (Chn) 6-3, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia (semifinals): Yao Xinxin (Chn) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-3, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Kottingbrunn, Austria: Doubles (semifinals): Karolina Kubanova & Ivana Sebestova (Cze) bt Tiphanie Fiquet (Fra) & Zeel Desai 1-6, 6-2, [11-9].

