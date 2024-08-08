GIFT a SubscriptionGift
You will always be a winner: Bajrang Punia reacts to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement

Vinesh, you have not lost, you have been defeated, says wrestler Bajrang Punia

Updated - August 08, 2024 10:01 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia expresses sadness over the retirement of Vinesh Phogat. File

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia expresses sadness over the retirement of Vinesh Phogat. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement on Thursday (August 8, 2024), following her disqualification from the ongoing Paris Olympics, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia took to social media and expressed sadness over the decision.

“Vinesh, you have not lost, you have been defeated, for us you will always be a winner,” Punia wrote on X.

He said, “you are not only the daughter of India but also the pride of India.”

The 29-year-old was a little over 100 grams above the 50kg weight limit on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) morning’s weigh-in at 7.15 a.m. She weighed 49.9kg on Tuesday morning ahead of her first-round bout, well within the permissible limit. She, however, gained weight during the day as she secured three back-to-back wins, including one over defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki, to reach the final.

