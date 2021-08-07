You went farther than any Indian, blazed trail: PM Modi to golfer Aditi Ashok

New Delhi:

07 August 2021 11:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished golfer Aditi Ashok for her future endeavours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded golfer Aditi Ashok, saying she may have narrowly missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics but has gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail.

Aditi Ashok signed off fourth in the Olympic Games’ golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round on Saturday.

Also Read Hard to be happy with 4th place at Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok Advertising Advertising

“Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi’s campaign, considering she started the day at second. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.