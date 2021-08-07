Sport

You went farther than any Indian, blazed trail: PM Modi to golfer Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok   | Photo Credit: Edward M. PIO RODA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded golfer Aditi Ashok, saying she may have narrowly missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics but has gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail.

Aditi Ashok signed off fourth in the Olympic Games’ golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round on Saturday.

Aditi Ashok. File

Hard to be happy with 4th place at Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok

 

“Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi’s campaign, considering she started the day at second. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.


